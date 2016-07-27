(Left-right) Declan Collier CEO of London City Airport, Chancellor Philip Hammond and Minister for Aviation Lord Ahmad during a visit to London City Airport, Britain July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

LONDON Britain's government has approved a 344 million pounds expansion to London City Airport, Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Wednesday.

London City is located a few miles east of the Canary Wharf financial district and mostly handles short-haul flights to business destinations within Europe.

"Making it easier to visit and do business in the City of London will help drive forward our economy and further strengthen the city's status as the world's leading financial centre," Hammond said in a statement.

Hammond is keen to boost investment and preserve the status of the City of London in the wake of Britain's June 23 vote to leave the EU.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Sarah Young)