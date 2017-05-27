Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, but oil futures hovered near a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON British Airways (ICAG.L) said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
The airline said most long-haul flights due to come to the airports on Sunday would arrive as expected but there would be further delays and disruption to its services.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
MARAWI CITY, Philippines Trapped in a war zone, Carmalia Baunto's husband, Nixon, had been trying for weeks to stay alive as Islamist guerrillas and Philippine government forces battled for control of Marawi City.