A bride poses for a photograph on Westminster Bridge as the fog clears in central London December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A travellers rest with her luggage as flights are delayed and cancelled at Heathrow Airport in London May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A bird flies past the London Eye, on a foggy day in central London December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Fog clears around the Houses of Parliament in central London December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON Thousands of air passengers were held up at London airports early on Wednesday morning after thick fog caused more than 80 flights to be cancelled or delayed.

About 60 flights were cancelled at Heathrow due to poor visibility, and dozens of departures were delayed.

More than 20 flights were cancelled from London City Airport and flights from Gatwick were running late.

The Met Office said the dense blanket of fog was set to clear later in the day but warned that travel disruptions could continue into the afternoon.

Among airlines affected by the cancellations and delays were British Airways, Air France and Dutch carrier KLM.

