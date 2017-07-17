FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Gatwick airport runway briefly closed after Air Canada plane's tyre burst
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK
July 17, 2017 / 1:05 PM / a day ago

Gatwick airport runway briefly closed after Air Canada plane's tyre burst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The runway at London Gatwick airport was briefly closed on Monday after a plane's tyre burst during take off, a spokesman for the airport said.

A runway inspection was ordered after a Air Canada flight was forced to return to the airport following the incident.

The runway had reopened, the Gatwick spokesman said. The airport's website showed small delays for some flights.

Gatwick Airport said in a statement planes are currently using the airport's back-up runway.

"We apologise as flights for the rest of the day will experience delay and there will be some cancellations," the statement said.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, Editing by Alistair Smout and Guy Faulconbridge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.