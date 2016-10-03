Climate activist group Reclaim the Power lie on the ground during a protest against airport expansion plans at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

BIRMINGHAM, England The British government will make a decision on increasing London airport capacity in the "not-too-distant" future, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said on Sunday.

Heathrow, Britain and Europe's busiest airport, is battling Gatwick for government approval for an extra runway.

Heathrow has been campaigning for 25 years to build an extra runway and the decision, already repeatedly delayed, was pushed back again following Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union.

"There are three schemes on the table for us to consider. They're all, in their own way, very impressive," Grayling told ITV.

"We're going to take the decision in the not-too-distant-future, I'm not going to give you a set date," Grayling said, later adding that the decision would be announced "very soon".

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)