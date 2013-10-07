LONDON Britain will need to build new runways in southern England if it is to remain economically competitive, the man tasked with investigating the issue for the government said on Monday.

The British government last year set up the UK Airports Commission, chaired by Howard Davies, to look into airport capacity in southern England. It is due to publish a list of potential schemes by the end of this year with the final report due after the 2015 general election.

"Our provisional conclusion is that we will need some net additional runway capacity in the south-east of England in the coming decades," Davies said in his first speech for the commission on Monday.

He added that the demands on Britain's airports were likely to continue to grow "even if we take a more conservative view of future aviation demand than the Department for Transport has in the past."

Under pressure from green groups and from the Liberal Democrat party, the junior partners in Britain's Conservative-led coalition, the government overturned a decision to build a third runway at Britain's Heathrow after it came to power in 2010. It also ruled out expanding London's smaller airports.

The idea of adding more runways in London is unpopular with many voters - worried about aircraft noise, pollution and safety - who live near the capital's airports because it would increase the number of planes flying over densely populated areas.

Business groups such as the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) have said British airports need to add capacity for flights to fast-growing economies and could lose out to airport hubs such as Frankfurt and Amsterdam in attracting investment.

"To rely only on runways currently in operation (in the UK) would be likely to produce a distinctly sub-optimal solution for passengers, connectivity and the economy, and would also almost certainly not be the best solution in terms of minimising the overall carbon impact of flights and travel to and from airports," added Davies.

Earlier this year Heathrow, London's largest airport, outlined plans for a possible four-runway hub, while London's Gatwick and Stansted also announced plans for new runways.

Davies said Britain needs a mechanism for managing the carbon impacts of aviation if it is to hit the statutory carbon targets approved by parliament in 2008.

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)