LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron will chair a meeting of senior government ministers later on Thursday to discuss whether to back expanding Heathrow Airport, his spokesman said.

Earlier this year, a government-appointed commission recommended the 23 billion pound plan for Heathrow, and while Cameron has promised a verdict by the end of the year, he is now expected to delay giving final approval.

Cameron's spokesman said the British leader would hold a meeting of the government's airports committee, made up of senior ministers including finance minister George Osborne, the transport minister, environment minister and business minister.

"The subcommittee will come out with a conclusion which will go to cabinet," he told reporters, referring to the broader team of top ministers who will have approval over the final decision.

He declined to say whether there would be an announcement following Thursday's meeting.

Local media have reported the committee could say it favours expanding Heathrow but wants more work carried out on the potential environmental impact before giving its final backing.

The decision, which has already been 25 years in the making, is highly politically charged and poses problems for Cameron, who pledged to voters before an election in 2010 that he would not allow a third runway at Heathrow 'no ifs, no buts'.

London Mayor Boris Johnson, a Conservative member of parliament, and his potential successor Zac Goldsmith are both prominent opponents of Heathrow's expansion.

