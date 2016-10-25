Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and International Trade Secretary Liam Fox (R) leave after attending a cabinet meeting at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Tuesday a third runway at Heathrow Airport was "undeliverable", the Press Association news agency reported on Twitter.

"I think it very likely it will be stopped," Johnson, who was previously mayor of London and has been a vocal opponent of Heathrow expansion for years, was quoted as saying.

Earlier, the government approved the third runway. Johnson sought and was granted permission to publicly speak out against the decision.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Sarah Young)