BIRMINGHAM, England British Prime Minister Theresa May said the British government would soon make a decision on where to build extra airport capacity in southeast England.

"We will shortly announce a decision on expanding Britain's airport capacity," May told the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday.

Two London airports, Heathrow, Britain and Europe's busiest airport, and smaller rival Gatwick, have been battling for government approval to build an extra runway.

May is expected to make an announcement on the repeatedly delayed decision at some point in October, after it was pushed back again following a June vote to leave the European Union.

