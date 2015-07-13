'You can still stop Brexit,' EU lawmakers to tell Britons
BRUSSELS European Union lawmakers want to tell Britons they can change their minds and stay in the EU after Prime Minister Theresa May triggers a two-year Brexit countdown on Wednesday.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it may have to cancel some flights on Monday as police tried to remove activists who had gained access to a runway to protest against the possible expansion of the airport.
"Both runways are open, although there will still be delays and a few cancellations," the airport said in an emailed statement.
Heathrow was selected as the site for a new runway in south east England earlier this month.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
BRUSSELS European Union lawmakers want to tell Britons they can change their minds and stay in the EU after Prime Minister Theresa May triggers a two-year Brexit countdown on Wednesday.
LONDON After Britain leaves the European Union, immigration should rise and fall depending on the needs of the economy, Brexit Secretary David Davis said, the BBC reported.