People wait with their luggage at the British Airways check in desks at Heathrow Terminal 5 in London, Britain May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A man arrives at the British Airways check-in desk at Gatwick Airport in southern England, Britain, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON British Airways said it expected to deliver a full schedule of flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Tuesday after its computer network recovered from an outage which left 75,000 passengers stranded over the weekend.

"Our IT systems are back up and running and our operation continues to run as planned today with a full flight schedule at Heathrow and Gatwick," British Airways, which is owned by IAG (ICAG.L), said in a statement.

(The story was refiled to correct the day in the first paragraph to Tuesday, not Monday)

