LONDON British air traffic control operator National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said that operations were returning to normal after it fixed a technical problem at its control centre.

NATS had restricted the number of aircraft flying across southern England after it suffered a systems problem on Tuesday morning.

"NATS has identified and corrected the technical problem that has been affecting air traffic control systems in the south of England," it said in a statement.

"Operations are now returning to normal and we are working with the airports, airlines and Eurocontrol to clear the backlog of flights to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum."

NATS, which handles about 5,300 flight movements every day, said that outbound delays from the UK had generally been limited to 20 minutes.

London's Heathrow airport, which is owned by Spanish group Ferrovial, said that the NATS problem had caused some delays on southbound departures.

Gatwick, London's second-largest airport behind Heathrow, said it was experiencing minor delays to services heading to Jersey, off the coast of France.

