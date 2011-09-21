Treasury Minister Danny Alexander speaks at the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) in London June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Britain will keep to existing spending plans to try to reduce its budget deficit, Treasury minister Danny Alexander said on Wednesday after reports that the government was looking at investing an extra five billion pounds on capital projects.

Asked whether a report suggesting ministers are considering the extra spending to boost Britain's sluggish growth, Alexander told BBC radio: "We have clear spending plans that we are sticking to."

The BBC reported late on Tuesday that ministers were looking at what more could be done to boost growth without being accused of backing away from its deficit reduction plans.

Chancellor George Osborne has repeatedly said that there is no alternative to the austerity measures and that watering them down would risk Britain's credibility.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday sharply cut its UK growth forecasts and said Britain should delay its fiscal consolidation.

Pressed on whether that meant the report was inaccurate, Alexander said: "We're going to stick to those plans across the board on spending.

"We've set out the spending plans we have and we're going to live within them but we're going to use the money we have as intelligently as possible.

"As a government we have to strain every sinew to support the economy to grow and capital spending, investment and infrastructure is a very important part of that."

The economy has barely grown since last September and the country faces economic headwinds from rising unemployment, high inflation and squeezed household incomes.

The Bank of England is facing increasing calls to launch a second round of asset purchases to help build growth.

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths)