Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron bows as he stands with police officers after laying a wreath at the memorial to victims of the July 7, 2005 London bombings, in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A worker cleans the memorial to the victims of the July 7, 2005 London bombings, in Hyde Park, London, Britain July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Flowers from British Prime Minister David Cameron are displayed at the memorial to the victims of the July 7, 2005 London bombings, in Hyde Park, London, Britain July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A worker places flowers from British Prime Minister David Cameron, at the memorial to the victims of the July 7, 2005 London bombings, in Hyde Park, London, Britain July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Britain marked the anniversary on Thursday of the devastating Islamist suicide bombings on London's transport network on July 7, 2005, often called the 7/7 attacks.

Four bombs exploded that morning in different locations, on underground trains and on a bus, detonated by four young British Muslims who killed themselves and 52 others. Around 700 were injured.

Prime Minister David Cameron and London Mayor Sadiq Khan laid wreaths at a memorial to the victims in Hyde Park in central London.

Khan, London's first Muslim mayor who was elected in May, said security in the British capital was his number one priority and pledged to do more to fight extremism and radicalisation.

"As mayor, my first priority is to do everything possible to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again," he said.

A police officer who survived one of the train bombs chose the 11th anniversary as the date of her retirement.

Liz Kenworthy, who was off duty when a bomb went off on her train at Aldgate station, was later honoured by Queen Elizabeth for helping other survivors in the aftermath of the blast.

"As a survivor of 7/7 I'm prouder than I can say of the efforts of everyone involved on that terrible day and over the 11 years since," she said.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Estelle Shirbon)