LONDON Britain's foreign ministry summoned Argentina's top diplomat in London on Wednesday to demand an explanation after the South America nation called for curbs on British exports by companies, a spokeswoman for the ministry said.

"Given our concerns over the recent incidents with the cruise ships in Ushuaia, and now these latest reports, we summoned the Argentine Charge this afternoon for an explanation," the foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

"We will also discuss this concerning development with close partners."

Argentinian Industry Minister Debora Giorgi urged company executives on Tuesday to stop importing British goods, a ministry source said, further straining ties as the 30th anniversary of the Falklands war approaches.

