LONDON British police said they arrested four men under anti-terrorism laws in London on Sunday as part a "pre-planned intelligence-led operation" involving officers from a firearms unit.

"Public safety remains our overriding concern," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement late on Sunday.

The four men were arrested at three different addresses on Sunday evening and taken to a south London police station.

Police carried out searches at six addresses in London, the statement said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by John Stonestreet)