Two dead in domestic stabbing incident in Wolverhampton
LONDON Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
LONDON British police said they have been granted more time to question four men arrested under anti-terrorism laws on Sunday in raids involving a special firearms unit.
Magistrates said that the four British men, of Turkish, Algerian, Azerbaijani and Pakistani ethnic background, could be detained until Sunday October 20.
"A custody extension was obtained until Sunday," a spokesman from London's Metropolitan police said.
In one of Sunday's arrests, officers fired special rounds from a shotgun to stop a car in which two of the suspects, both aged 25, were travelling on a busy east London street.
The "Hatton Rounds" used are a large shotgun ammunition designed to burst vehicle tyres and blow the hinges off doors.
LONDON Barclays Plc is to close a mortgage centre in Cardiff, Wales, with the loss of more than 180 jobs, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as the bank continues a major restructuring to cut costs.
LONDON Britain's upper house of parliament voted on Tuesday to give lawmakers more power to reject the final terms of the country's exit from the European Union, ignoring pleas from Prime Minister Theresa May's government not to hamstring their negotiations.