LONDON British police said they have been granted more time to question four men arrested under anti-terrorism laws on Sunday in raids involving a special firearms unit.

Magistrates said that the four British men, of Turkish, Algerian, Azerbaijani and Pakistani ethnic background, could be detained until Sunday October 20.

"A custody extension was obtained until Sunday," a spokesman from London's Metropolitan police said.

In one of Sunday's arrests, officers fired special rounds from a shotgun to stop a car in which two of the suspects, both aged 25, were travelling on a busy east London street.

The "Hatton Rounds" used are a large shotgun ammunition designed to burst vehicle tyres and blow the hinges off doors.

(Reporting By Christine Murray and Costas Pitas)