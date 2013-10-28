LONDON British police said on Monday they had charged four men and one woman with terrorism offences and conspiracy to murder, following a joint operation between forces in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The suspects, who have not been named, were arrested on October 23 at several locations in Scotland in what was described as an investigation into the activities of people "sympathetic to dissident Republicanism but who are not affiliated to any specific group".

The Irish Republican Army abandoned its armed struggle for an end to British control of Northern Ireland and unification with Ireland in 1998.

But some remnants do not agree with the peace and power-sharing deal between pro-Republic Catholics and pro-Britain Protestants that has put an end to the worst of decades of violence.

During Northern Ireland's sectarian conflict that began in the late 1960s, more than 3,600 people died, including more than 1,000 members of the British security forces.

The four men arrested, aged 26, 30, 34 and 39, and the one woman, aged 27, were due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday, ITV News reported.

