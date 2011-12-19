A BP logo is seen at BP Zhuhai chemical factory in Zhuhai, Guangdong province November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

LONDON BP, which caused the U.S.'s worst-ever oil spill last year, pledged another 10 million pounds of funding Monday to four well-known London museums and art galleries over the next five years.

The money will go to the Royal Opera House, Tate Britain, the British Museum and the National Portrait Gallery, the company said.

"I believe that everywhere we operate we should seek to contribute to the wider community and not only through our business activities," said Iain Conn, BP's managing director.

Ed Vaizey, the culture minister who announced arts funding cuts earlier this year, welcomed the contribution on behalf of the government.

"BP's renewed commitment to four of Britain's great cultural institutions is extremely welcome. This is a significant investment, with 10 million pounds going directly toward the staging of world-class exhibitions and performances," he said.

Each of the four institutions has a long-standing partnership with BP, some stretching back for more than 20 years.

As a partner of the London 2012 festival in conjunction with the Olympics, BP will be involved in other arts projects.

BP has been at the centre of media scrutiny in the past year after one of the world's worst oil spills.

An explosion on Deepwater Horizon rig killed 11 workers and ruptured BP's Macondo well, unleashing millions of barrels of oil into the Gulf.

(Editing by Stefano Ambrogi)