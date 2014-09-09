BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
LONDON The total assets managed by the members of UK trade body Investment Management Association (IMA) rose by 500 billion pounds to 5 trillion pounds in 2013.
Over a third of the assets managed in the world's second largest asset management centre comes from pension funds, making them the largest client type for money manages in Britain, the trade body said in a statement on Tuesday.
The industry manages about 2 trillion pounds, or nearly 40 percent, of its assets on behalf of foreign clients, IMA found in its annual survey, rising from about 25 percent a decade ago.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it appointed a businessman to review the cases of British companies which lost out in a 245 million pound fraud for which six people were jailed earlier this year.