FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
LONDON New car sales in Britain rose 13.4 percent in June compared with a year earlier, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday.
New car registrations increased for the 16th consecutive month to 214,957 units.
Many buyers are returning to the market having held off on purchasing new cars, while attractive finance deals and more fuel-efficient models are also driving growth, SMMT said.
"While there are still potential challenges ahead, recent robust growth suggests that the market is on course to perform well ahead of 2012 levels," said Mike Baunton, SMMT Interim Chief Executive.
(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)
BERLIN The number of investors expecting the euro zone to lose at least one member state in the coming months has increased, a survey showed on Tuesday, with the risk of contagion now seen as bigger than during the height of the debt crisis in 2012/13.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.