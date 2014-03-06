LONDON British new car registrations in February were 3 percent higher than a year earlier at 68,736, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday.

The number represented a slowdown from registrations in January which the SMMT previously said totalled 154,562, an increase of 7.6 percent year-on-year.

"While February is typically a quieter month ahead of the March registration plate change, we expect the arrival of the new 14-plate and increasing economic confidence to maintain a steady rate of growth," SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)