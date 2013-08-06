European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
LONDON British car sales rose by an annual 12.7 percent to more than 162,000 in July, prompting the industry's trade body to revise up its forecasts for total car sales in 2013.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said that it expected 2.216 million cars to be sold in 2013, 8.4 percent more than in 2012.
"Strong business and consumer confidence in July saw the new car market continue to rise," said Mike Baunton, the SMMT's interim chief executive. "Recently, we've seen a range of economic indicators point to improving conditions and our raised sales forecast emphasises how positively we view the rest of 2013."
Sales for the year to date total 1.325 million, 10.3 percent more than at the same point in 2012.
Ford's Fiesta supermini and mid-sized Focus were the two top-selling models in July, followed by General Motors' Vauxhall Astra and Volkswagen's Golf.
(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
BRUSSELS The European Union cannot yet assess how much Britain should be asked to pay Brussels when it quits the bloc, as much will have to be settled by negotiation, the EU's chief auditor has told European lawmakers.
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.