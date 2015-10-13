MPs call on firms to overhaul pay and diversity
LONDON British businesses must overhaul their executive pay and perks to rebuild public trust following a spate of corporate scandals, lawmakers said on Wednesday.
LONDON Britain will build around 1.8 million cars in 2017, less than originally expected, due to more sluggish growth in Europe, industry body the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Tuesday.
A spokesman at the SMMT told Reuters last month that the group forecast car output of 1.95 million cars in 2017, but Chief Executive Mike Hawes said on Tuesday that the figure would be "something in the order of 1.8 million cars."
He said that the industry would by 2020 beat the record of 1.92 million cars set in 1972, potentially several years later than originally expected.
"We had an expectation that Europe would grow much more rapidly out of recession than it has done," Hawes told reporters.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; writing by Kate Holton; editing by William Schomberg)
LONDON British businesses must overhaul their executive pay and perks to rebuild public trust following a spate of corporate scandals, lawmakers said on Wednesday.
LONDON The productivity of Britain's workforce grew at its fastest rate in more than a year in the final three months of 2016, though it remained lacklustre compared with before the financial crisis, official data showed on Wednesday.
LONDON Nearly half of British households plan to cut spending as worries around inflation escalate, a survey showed on Wednesday, driving home the squeeze on consumers from rising energy prices and the pound's post-Brexit vote plunge.