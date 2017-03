A new car is displayed on the forecourt of a Ford dealership at Portslade near Brighton in southern England January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON British new car registrations in January were 7.6 percent higher than a year earlier at 154,562, continuing strong growth seen in 2013, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday.

Car sales rose by 10.8 percent in 2013 compared to 2012.

The SMMT forecasts a much smaller expansion in 2014 as sales are now close to 2007 levels.

"Looking ahead, the UK automotive industry expects to see moderate, sustainable growth in 2014," SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by John Stonestreet)