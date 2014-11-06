A new car is displayed on the forecourt of a Ford dealership at Portslade near Brighton in southern England January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Cheap credit continued to boost British new car sales in October, which passed the 2 million mark for 2014, earlier in the year than any time since 2007, industry data showed on Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said monthly new car registrations rose to 179,714 in October, up 14 percent on a year ago and the fastest monthly increase since March.

The rise in October was almost three times as much as September's percentage increase. However, growth may have peaked with the SMMT saying it expected 2015 full-year sales to reach 2.49 million units and remain flat in 2016, which would end the rapid rise in a rare bright spot for the European auto industry.

Total new registrations are heading towards 2.46 million sales for this year, a return to pre-recession levels.

"The October new car market outperformed expectations," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said. "With economic confidence still rising, customers continue to benefit from attractive financial packages."

Car sales were one of the first signs of consumer demand to pick up in Britain after the 2008-09 financial crisis, but there are now signs the broader economy is slowing after more than a year of robust growth.

Although industrial production data also out on Thursday beat expectations - partly because of a pick-up in car manufacture - the housing market is slowing as buyers brace for a rise in interest rates next year.

Trevor Finn, the chief executive of Pendragon, one of Britain's largest car dealerships, told Reuters that October's boost was down to the recent introduction of new finance deals by General Motors' Vauxhall brand, one of Britain's most popular marques.

He said Vauxhall's retail sales were 30 percent higher in October compared to the same month last year.

Nearly four fifths of new-car purchases are now made on credit in Britain with many customers effectively renting a new car - typically for three years - before trading it in for a new model using a scheme known as a personal contract plan (PCP).

Vauxhall's Corsa is consistently one of Britain's top selling cars, ranking third in October, behind Ford's Fiesta supermini and its mid-sized Focus model.

Cheap finance, helped by record-low interest rates, has pushed up car sales since the government introduced a scrappage scheme in the wake of a nose-dive in sales following the 2008-09 financial crisis.

(Reporting By Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken and Susan Fenton)