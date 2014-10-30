LONDON Britain's 'bad bank' has begun contacting around 20,000 customers it thinks might have problems repaying their mortgages when interest rates start to rise, Chief Executive Richard Banks told Reuters on Thursday.

"We've already started that process. It's obviously going to be an issue for some customers. If interest rates increase by 1 percent we would estimate that potentially around 20,000 customers might have problems," Banks said.

UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), which is winding down the loans of Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, said on Thursday it repaid 1.6 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) to the government in the six months to the end of September, meaning it had so far paid back 12 billion pounds of the 48.7 billion it owed.

Banks said he expected UKAR to have repaid all of the government loans by the middle of the next decade.

(1 US dollar = 0.6252 British pound)

