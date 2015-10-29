A general view of the Northern Rock's head office in Gosforth, northern England November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Britain's 'bad bank', which is running down the loans of two bailed out lenders, said it repaid 500 million pounds to the government in the six months ended September.

UK Asset Resolution Ltd (UKAR), a state-run 'zombie bank' that does not take on new business, said it had now returned 14.6 billion pounds, or 30 percent of the loan to the government. (bit.ly/1Gy9ZFz)

UKAR said it had reduced the size of its balance sheet by 8.5 billion pounds during the period.

UKAR is winding down the loans of Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, which were nationalised during the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009.

UKAR said its first-half underlying pretax profit fell to 612.1 million pounds, from 692.9 million pounds a year earlier.

(This version of the story has been refiled to correct date to Oct. 29 from Oct. 28)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)