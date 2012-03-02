LONDON Britain's sixth biggest mortgage provider, the "bad bank" running down the loans of collapsed lender Northern Rock, said it repaid 2.1 billion pounds to the government last year after its annual profits more than doubled.

UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), which is running down the bad loans that were held by Northern Rock and other failed lender Bradford & Bingley, said on Friday its underlying 2011 profit was 1.09 billion pounds, up from 444 million in 2010, after a fall in losses on bad debts.

Britain should make a profit of 9-11 billion pounds on its bailout of Northern Rock, but may have to wait another 15 years to get all the cash, the body that oversees the government's bank stakes said earlier this week.

