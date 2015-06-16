LONDON UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), Britain's 'bad bank', has received interest from several parties in a 13 billion pound portfolio of mortgages that it is selling, its Chief Executive Richard Banks said.

"We have had indicative expressions of interest on both transactions from several parties. We are now going through a period of evaluation," Banks told Reuters on Tuesday.

He added, however, that he didn't expect the planned sale of the portfolio or of UKAR's mortgage services operations to take place this year.

"They are very complex transactions and it really depends on the due diligence and any legal hurdles that we face -- EU commissions and the sort," Banks said.

(This story corrects a typographical error in the second paragraph to "now going" from "not going")

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Nishant Kumar)