Nominations for the top British movie awards, the BAFTAs, were announced on Wednesday, with "Lincoln" leading the field with 10, one ahead of "Les Miserables" and "Life of Pi" [ID:nL4N0AE3OE]

Following is a list of nominees for the main categories.

The winners of the awards, formally called the EE British Academy Film Awards, will be announced at a ceremony in London on February 10.

BEST FILM

- Argo; Les Miserables; Life of Pi; Lincoln; Zero Dark Thirty

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

- Anna Karenina; The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel; Les Miserables; Seven Psychopaths; Skyfall

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

- Amour; Headhunters; The Hunt; Rust and Bone; Untouchable

DOCUMENTARY

- The Imposter; Marley; McCullin; Searching for Sugar Man; West of Memphis

ANIMATED FILM

- Brave; Frankenweenie; Paranorman

DIRECTOR

- Amour/Michael Haneke; Argo/Ben Affleck; Django Unchained/Quentin Tarantino; Life of Pi/Ang Lee; Zero Dark Thirty/Kathryn Bigelow

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

- Amour/Michael Haneke; Django Unchained/Quentin Tarantino; The Master/Paul Thomas Anderson; Moonrise Kingdom/Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola; Zero Dark Thirty/Mark Boal

LEADING ACTOR

- Ben Affleck/Argo; Bradley Cooper/Silver Linings Playbook; Daniel Day-Lewis/Lincoln; Hugh Jackman/Les Miserables; Joaquin Phoenix/The Master

LEADING ACTRESS

- Emmanuelle Riva/Amour; Helen Mirren/Hitchcock; Jennifer Lawrence/Silver Linings Playbook; Jessica Chastain/Zero Dark Thirty; Marion Cotillard/Rust and Bone

SUPPORTING ACTOR

- Alan Arkin/Argo; Christoph Waltz/Django Unchained; Javier Bardem/Skyfall; Philip Seymour Hoffman/The Master; Tommy Lee Jones/Lincoln

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

- Amy Adams/The Master; Anne Hathaway/Les Miserables; Helen Hunt/The Sessions; Judi Dench/Skyfall; Sally Field/Lincoln.

