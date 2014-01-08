'Avatar 2' movie 'not happening' in 2018, James Cameron says
NEW YORK The sequel to all-time box office champion "Avatar" has been delayed again and will not be arriving in movie theaters as expected in 2018, director James Cameron has said.
LONDON Nominations for the top British movie awards, the BAFTAs, were announced on Wednesday with space thriller "Gravity" leading the field with 11, one ahead of "12 Years a Slave" and "American Hustle".
Following is a list of nominees for the main categories.
The winners of the awards, formally called the EE British Academy Film Awards, will be announced at a ceremony in London on February 16.
- BEST FILM 12 YEARS A SLAVE; AMERICAN HUSTLE; CAPTAIN PHILLIPS; GRAVITY;
PHILOMENA;
- OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
GRAVITY; MANDELA: LONG WALK TO FREEDOM; PHILOMENA; RUSH; SAVING
MR. BANKS; THE SELFISH GIANT;
- DIRECTOR 12 YEARS A SLAVE/Steve McQueen; AMERICAN HUSTLE/David O. Russell; CAPTAIN PHILLIPS/Paul Greengrass; GRAVITY/Alfonso Cuaron; THE WOLF OF WALL STREET/Martin Scorsese;
- FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
THE ACT OF KILLING; BLUE IS THE WARMEST COLOUR; THE GREAT
BEAUTY; METRO MANILA; WADJDA;
- DOCUMENTARY THE ACT OF KILLING/Joshua Oppenheimer; THE ARMSTRONG LIE/Alex Gibney; BLACKFISH/Gabriela Cowperthwaite; TIM'S VERMEER/Teller, Penn Jillette, Farley Ziegler; WE STEAL SECRETS: THE STORY OF WIKILEAKS/Alex Gibney;
- ANIMATED FILM
DESPICABLE ME 2; FROZEN; MONSTERS UNIVERSITY;
- ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY AMERICAN HUSTLE/Eric Warren Singer, David O. Russell; BLUE JASMINE/Woody Allen; GRAVITY/Alfonso Cuaron, Jonas Cuaron; INSIDE LLEWYN DAVIS/Joel Coen, Ethan Coen; NEBRASKA/Bob Nelson;
- LEADING ACTOR BRUCE DERN/Nebraska; CHIWETEL EJIOFOR/12 Years a Slave; CHRISTIAN BALE/American Hustle; LEONARDO DICAPRIO/The Wolf of Wall Street; TOM HANKS/Captain Phillips;
- LEADING ACTRESS AMY ADAMS/American Hustle; CATE BLANCHETT/Blue Jasmine; EMMA THOMPSON/Saving Mr. Banks; JUDI DENCH/Philomena; SANDRA BULLOCK Gravity;
- SUPPORTING ACTOR BARKHAD ABDI/Captain Phillips; BRADLEY COOPER/American Hustle; DANIEL BRUHL/Rush; MATT DAMON/Behind the Candelabra; MICHAEL FASSBENDER/12 Years a Slave;
- SUPPORTING ACTRESS JENNIFER LAWRENCE/American Hustle; JULIA ROBERTS/August: Osage County; LUPITA NYONG'O/12 Years a Slave; OPRAH WINFREY/The Butler; SALLY HAWKINS/Blue Jasmine.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
NEW YORK The sequel to all-time box office champion "Avatar" has been delayed again and will not be arriving in movie theaters as expected in 2018, director James Cameron has said.
LONDON British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new album "÷" became the fastest selling by a solo male artist in British chart history on Friday, with hits from the record also dominating the singles chart.
NEW YORK Sporting a bleached-blond buzz cut, American actress Kristen Stewart hit the red carpet in New York to promote her new film "Personal Shopper", saying she hoped to help others by going public about her sexual orientation.