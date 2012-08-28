LONDON The last of four band members of U.S. rock group Baroness, who were injured in a coach crash in England earlier this month, has been released from hospital, the band said, adding that it had cancelled all remaining tour dates for this year.

Singer John Baizley was discharged from hospital on Sunday, after he broke his left arm and left leg in the accident on August 15, when the coach transporting the band on a European tour fell 10 metres off a viaduct near the ancient city of Bath in western England.

Nine people were taken to hospital following the crash, including band members Allen Blickle and Matt Maggioni who both suffered fractured vertebrae, and Pete Adams who had minor injuries.

"Thank you to all of you who have been sending the tidal wave of positivity our way," the band said in a statement.

The band, from Savannah, Georgia, was scheduled to play in Belgium and Germany to finish their European tour, but all 2012 tour dates were cancelled after the accident.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps)