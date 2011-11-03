LONDON The economy will show only moderate growth at best in the final three months of the year, with tensions in financial markets weighing on confidence, Bank of England policymaker Charles Bean said on Thursday.

"The heightened tensions in financial markets are likely to have raised uncertainty more generally and further depressed household and business confidence," Bean said.

"Our regional Agents are already starting to tell us that some businesses are putting investments on hold as a result," he added in a speech in London.

(Reporting by Keith Weir)