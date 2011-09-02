LONDON Growing signs that Britain's economic recovery has stalled are likely to encourage the Bank of England to leave interest rates at their record low of 0.5 percent for at least another year.

Following is a summary of comments by Monetary Policy Committee members since their August meeting.

ADAM POSEN, REUTERS COLUMN, AUG 31

"Additional monetary stimulus is the last line of defence for the advanced economies today, and G7 central banks should purchase more assets if we are to have any hope of our economies ever catching up."

"The evidence is clear that the Bank of England's and the Federal Reserve's asset purchases had a positive significant effect. If the improvement was insufficient, because the response to a given injection was less than some hoped, increase the dose."

MARTIN WEALE, YORKSHIRE POST, AUG 26

"As I see things at the moment, I don't think there's a case for it (quantitative easing). If I thought the economy was likely to weaken substantially further and therefore inflation was likely to come in well under target, then obviously I would change my mind.

"I certainly wouldn't want to rule it out, at the moment I don't see a need for it, but it is something that we can do if we think that the need arises."

MARTIN WEALE, SPEECH IN DONCASTER, ENGLAND, AUG 25

"I do not think our August forecast or the more recent market movements since then as yet make a case for such a policy (of asset purchases).

"Although the economy is weaker than we would like, business surveys do not suggest the picture is, at present, like that of the summer of 2008."

"Substantial further weakening of inflationary pressures would, of course, mean that additional monetary support rather than a withdrawal of that support would be the appropriate policy."

BEN BROADBENT, BBC RADIO 4 INTERVIEW, AUG 22

"It's clear that the outlook has softened since earlier this year, and the latest forecasts both internationally and for the domestic economy are for continued growth but at a rate lower than people expected some months ago and certainly lower than one would expect in a, quote, normal economic recovery."

"I was probably on that (hawkish) side of the debate when I arrived at the Bank earlier this year ... I was concerned that a long period of above-target inflation might dislodge medium-term expectations of future inflation and find their way into other prices and wages. That hasn't happened and, as I say, the outlook for growth domestically as well as globally has weakened in the last three or four months, so I would describe myself now as much more in the middle of the debate."

"I still believe there's significant spare capacity in the economy, and that means that interest rates are low. If that outlook changed in a way which would lower the prospects for inflation over the medium term, maybe more could be done."

MARTIN WEALE, BBC RADIO SCOTLAND INTERVIEW, AUG 18

"In the third quarter actually I do think it's quite likely that the published growth figures will look better than they did in the second quarter. Underlying growth is nevertheless likely to be somewhat weaker. Looking into next year, it's perfectly possible that we will be back towards trend economic growth."

MINUTES TO AUGUST 3-4 MPC MEETING, AUG 17

"The slowing in world demand growth and the heightened tensions in financial markets meant that the balance of risks to the medium-term inflation outlook had clearly shifted to the downside."

"Members of the Committee held differing views about the extent to which those risks (of the euro zone debt crisis) should influence the Committee's immediate policy decision. On balance, most members saw little merit in seeking to react to the possibility of these risks crystallising by adjusting monetary policy in advance."

"But recent developments had weakened the case for removing some of the monetary stimulus."

MERVYN KING, LETTER TO CHANCELLOR OSBORNE, AUG 16

"It is likely that inflation will rise to around 5 percent in the coming months, boosted by increases in utility prices, and reflecting the continuing effects of ... temporary factors."

"Inflation should then fall back through 2012, as those effects dissipate and downward pressure from slack in the labour market persists, although the precise timing and extent of that fall are highly uncertain."

DAVID MILES, DOW JONES INTERVIEW, AUG 15

"There could be circumstances under which I would judge the right policy would be to embark on further asset purchases but that's not how I've seen things thus far."

"We are on a recovery path, but it's fragile," he said, adding that the most likely outcome was that "activity does continue to increase, gross domestic product rises and we might get back to something closer to average rates of growth and inflation moves back down towards target level."

MERVYN KING, INFLATION REPORT NEWS CONFERENCE, AUG 10

"We're not out of tools; if we need to we can carry out more asset purchases ... The committee will have to decide if it wants to do that and if so, when. That's not for today but for the next meeting and the meetings thereafter. Each time we make a new judgement. Last week we opted not to do that. But there's no technical reason we cannot do that. ... I think the biggest risk to the downside comes from our net trade position, our exports."

"The current market expectation of where bank rate will be in 2014 is actually very close to where it is now.

"It is very dangerous to try and make a commitment because to lock in monetary policy now for two years does not seem to me particularly sensible."

"....We can raise the bank rate or we can increase our asset purchases according to the direction in which we want to go and I see no impediment to doing either of those courses of action."

"I don't think that that (policy tightening) is either consistent with our remit, nor would it be remotely sensible."

MERVYN KING, STATEMENT ON INFLATION REPORT, AUG 10

"Since we last met, the mood in markets has taken a sharp turn for the worse. Much of this reflects rising concern about the sustainability of indebtedness in the euro area and the outlook for growth and fiscal policy in the United States. The outlook for growth in the world economy has deteriorated and, largely as a consequence, near-term growth prospects at home are somewhat weaker.

"These developments have led to a sharp fall in market expectations of the path for interest rates. As a result, given that path the broad shape of the outlook for the UK is similar to that in the May Report - a modest recovery in activity with inflation rising in the autumn before falling back next year."

(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh; Editing by John Stonestreet)