SOUTH SHIELDS The outlook for Britain's economy has weakened materially over the last few months and the Bank of England might need to loosen policy further if conditions continue to worsen, BoE chief economist Spencer Dale said on Wednesday.

Dale said he dropped his call for higher interest rates in August due to worries about the impact on Britain of weaker global growth and the euro zone debt crisis.

"The outlook for demand over the past few months has weakened quite materially," Dale said in a speech to manufacturers in North-East England.

"If the economic situation continues to deteriorate, some additional loosening in monetary policy might be needed."

Minutes to the BoE's September meeting, published earlier today, suggested policymakers might be gearing up to inject more stimulus into the economy, possibly as soon as October.

Policymakers also discussed other options to loosen policy if needed, including changing the maturity of the portfolio of assets purchased under the Asset Purchase Facility and cutting its 0.5 percent Bank rate.

However, they concluded that none of these options appeared to be preferable to further asset purchases at the moment.

GLOBAL SLOWDOWN

In a speech that focussed on discussing why productivity in Britain was so weak, Dale said the worsening outlook was mainly due to a slowdown in Europe and the United States.

In addition, the euro zone sovereign debt crisis had fuelled worries and uncertainties about the resilience of the international banking system, and that confidence that authorities would be able to tackle the crisis had diminished, leading to a downward spiral.

"The UK has been caught in the fallout from these external developments," Dale said.

He said faltering export growth would have knock-on effects on manufacturing output, and that financial market turmoil had increased the funding pressure on banks.

But he also said that any decision on policy would have to be weighed against the backdrop of high and rising inflation.

"It will also need to take account of the extent to which the slowing in output relfects weak growth in supply as well as demand."

