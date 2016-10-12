The logo of the new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seen at the agency's headquarters in the Canary Wharf business district of London April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) fined a bank owned by the Bangladesh government 3.25 million pounds for failures in anti-money laundering controls, the FCA said on Wednesday.

Sonali Bank (UK), 51 percent owned by the Bangladesh government, had "serious and systemic weaknesses" at almost all levels of its anti-money laundering control structure, the FCA said.

Regulators worldwide have in recent years been stepping up efforts to enforce better money-laundering controls on banks, following a series of high-profile failings at major lenders.

