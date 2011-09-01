LONDON Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher said bank stress tests should consider more extreme scenarios to better identify risks facing the financial system.

In an academic paper that made no mention of monetary policy and discussed tail risks and the design of financial products, Fisher also considered how financial crises can cause contracts not to perform as expected.

The paper said that properly designed stress tests should be an important part of the regulator's toolkit.

"A lot of the surprise seemed to come from the fact that virtually all risk management had been done within a 'local' framework, rather than genuinely extreme stress tests," the paper said.

"If regulators, rating agencies or, for that matter, bond and equity investors had demanded analysis based on extreme stress tests, many of the repercussions in the system could have been identified."

The paper was co-authored with Patrik Edsparr, visiting Fellow at the Bank of England and was presented at a University of Cambridge conference this morning.

Paul Fisher is the BoE's executive director for markets and is also on the central bank's financial policy committee.

