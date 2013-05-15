A man sits on a bus as it passes the Bank of England in the financial district of the City of London January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

LONDON The Bank of England lifted a bit of the gloom hanging over the economy on Wednesday, delivering a slightly improved outlook for inflation and growth for the first time since the financial crisis.

Bank of England Governor Mervyn King, presiding over his last Quarterly Inflation Report before he hands the reins to Mark Carney, said the better figures did not mean the recovery was secure.

"Today's projections are for growth to be a little stronger and inflation a little weaker than we expected three months ago. That's the first time I've been able to say that since before the financial crisis," King told reporters.

"But this is no time to be complacent. We must press on to ensure a recovery and to bring down unemployment."

Annual inflation, currently running at 2.8 percent, is likely to fall back to around the bank's 2.0 percent target in two years' time. That was lower than a forecast of 2.3 percent the Bank of England made in February.

Sterling rose 0.3 percent against the dollar to hit $1.5272 and British government bond prices extended losses after the cautiously improved forecasts.

A strengthening of sterling and a drop in oil prices have helped ease price pressures in recent weeks.

The bank said the economy was "likely to see a modest and sustained recovery over the next three years." That represented a small upgrade from its assessment in February, when the bank said the recovery was likely to be "slow but sustained".

In February, the central bank unsettled some in financial markets by predicting that inflation would not return to target until the first quarter of 2016.

Britain has been suffering its slowest economic recovery in decades, and the BoE forecast that GDP was more likely to remain below its pre-crisis level for another year or so.

Unemployment data on Wednesday underscored how weak Britain's economy remains.

The number of jobless benefit claimants fell more than expected in April, but a wider international measure of joblessness rose and earnings excluding bonuses grew at their slowest pace since records began in 2001.

Even so, Britain is faring slightly better than some other major European economies. France slipped back into recession in the first quarter of 2013, data showed on Wednesday.

King has led a minority of Bank of England policymakers calling for more bond-buying since February.

The Bank of England generally sets monetary policy with the aim of ensuring that inflation has returned to its 2 percent target within two to three years. Chancellor George Osborne has recently encouraged the bank to take a flexible approach when its next governor takes over.

Carney, who remains governor of the Bank of Canada until June 1 before he moves to London, is also a fan of long-term interest rate guidance to stimulate the economy.

King reiterated that the Bank of England on its own could not fix Britain's economy: "Monetary policy alone, however, cannot solve all our problems. There are limits to what can be achieved by general monetary stimulus in any form."

(Writing by William Schomberg; additional reporting by the UK bureau; editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Hugh Lawson)