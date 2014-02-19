LONDON Bank of England policymakers showed no disagreement about major changes to the central bank's forward guidance policy in minutes of their discussion about it which were published on Wednesday.

In contrast to when the policy was launched in August - when one policymaker voted against an aspect of it - no vote was called on the substantial changes that Governor Mark Carney set out last week, and which were discussed at the Monetary Policy Committee's February 5-6 meeting.

"Despite the sharp fall in unemployment, the Committee judged that there remained scope to absorb spare capacity further before raising Bank Rate," the minutes said, in language which echoed the phrasing used last week.

The MPC also judged that any interest rate rise would be gradual when it came.

Last week the central bank updated its forward guidance after unemployment tumbled to close to the 7 percent level which it set in August as a threshold for further interest rate rises.

Governor Mark Carney said the central bank could still afford to take its time before raising rates, as there was still slack in the economy. The BoE would use a range of measures in addition to the unemployment rate to monitor this, he added.

Wednesday's minutes showed that policymakers believed Britain's growth prospects had strengthened over the past month, while inflation was likely to be lower - in part due to the strength of sterling. In January inflation dropped below the BoE's 2 percent target for the first time in over four years.

Unemployment has fallen much more sharply than the BoE expected back in August, and in the three months to November was 7.1 percent. Data for the three months to December - due for release at the same time as the minutes - is expected to show it holding at that level. The BoE expects it to drop to 6.5 percent by early next year.

Britain's economy has also been growing strongly, and last week the BoE upgraded its growth forecast for 2014 to show expansion of 3.4 percent, which would be the country's fastest growth since 2007. Last year the economy grew by 1.9 percent.

However in December the BoE expressed concern that Britain's recovery could slow if sterling continued to strengthen and in recent days it has risen to its highest level since late 2008.

The minutes noted that foreign exchange strategists believed sterling's appreciation was due to Britain's improved growth prospects compared to the rest of the world, but the BoE did not express a view on whether this was correct.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Julia Fioretti)