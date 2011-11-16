LONDON Britain's economy could stagnate until the middle of next year and inflation is likely to fall sharply, Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said on Wednesday.

King, fuelling market expectations that the Bank may soon have to unleash a further round of quantitative easing to support the economy, said the Bank had revised down its growth forecasts, noting market sentiment had taken a turn for the worse because of the euro zone crisis.

"The immediate impact of the decline in sentiment is that the outlook for growth for the world economy has worsened since August," King said, after the central bank published its November Inflation Report.

"That is also true here in the United Kingdom, where activity could be broadly flat until around the middle of next year."

