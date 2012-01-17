Bank of England Governor Mervyn King arrives to attend a conference in memory of Tommaso Padoa Schioppa, Italy's former finance minister, at the headquarters of the Bank of Italy in Rome December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

LONDON Bank of England Governor Mervyn King and fellow members of the Financial Policy Committee gave evidence on the central bank's Financial Stability report to parliament's Treasury Committee on Tuesday.

Following are highlights from the session, which also featured Bank Executive Director for Financial Stability Andrew Haldane, and interim FPC members Bob Jenkins and Michael Cohrs.

KING ON BONUSES FOR SENIOR BANK EXECUTIVES

"I would say one final word. There are four big banks which dominate the market for lending in the UK, and we've been through a crisis where the squeeze on real living standards has been unprecedented. The current squeeze on living standards has been on people who have been in no way responsible for this crisis. I think the reputation of those institutions will be affected if their senior executives reward themselves, particularly in a period when the banks, in terms of their share prices, have hardly been stellar."

KING ON BANK BALANCE SHEETS, BONUSES

"As far as FPC is concerned, we can merely reiterate that our view is that banks would be very well advised to ensure that wherever possible they improve the resilience of the balance sheets of their bank so that when there are surprises down the road, they'll be in a stronger position, they won't have to cut back lending to the real economy.

"At present the best way to do that is to ensure that rather than distributing a great deal of dividends or compensation, they plough it back into the balance sheet of the banks."

WRITTEN RESPONSE FROM THE COURT OF THE BANK:

"We support the Treasury Committee's recommendation that future Governors of the Bank should be appointed for a single eight-year term."

(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)