LONDON A "substantial" amount of quantitative easing by the Bank of England is needed to kick-start Britain's "stalled" economy, BoE policymaker David Miles said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Miles, who voted in favour of a third round of monetary stimulus at the Bank's policy meeting in June, reiterated his support for a cash injection of at least 50 billion pounds.

"Do we need a more expansionary monetary policy? ‘Yes'. Should it be a substantial change in asset purchases? ‘Yes'. Is 50 billion pounds a substantial number? ‘Yes it is'. Could one know in advance what is exactly the right amount to do? ‘Absolutely not'," Miles was quoted as saying by the FT's website.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)