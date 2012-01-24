A double decker bus is reflected in a puddle after a rain shower outside the Bank of England in the City of London August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON The government said on Tuesday it would reappoint Bank of England policymaker David Miles for a second three-year term on the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee.

As one of four external members of the nine-strong committee appointed by the chancellor, Miles votes on the Bank's interest rate and monetary policy decisions each month.

The former Morgan Stanley economist was first appointed to the MPC in June 2009 and he will now serve until 2015.

"The chancellor (finance minister George Osborne) has decided to reappoint David Miles as external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England," Chief Secretary to the Treasury Danny Alexander told parliament.

"The chancellor wrote to the chair of the Treasury Select Committee this morning to make the committee aware of the reappointment and they will have to decide whether to hold reconfirmation hearings."

(Reporting by Matt Falloon, Editing by Adrian Croft)