LONDON Bank of England policymakers said the chances of a worst-case outcome for the euro zone crisis had increased over the past month, but that now was not the time to increase monetary stimulus further, minutes to their November policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

Following are analysts' comments on the minutes.

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"No huge surprises from the minutes. In particular the unanimous votes to keep policy on hold was as expected, but also that the committee seemed to dismiss the idea of increasing the quantitative easing target and stepping up the pace of purchases.

"Other than that we remain of the view that given a very subdued and uncertain economic outlook the committee is likely to sanction a further 100 billion pounds of additional QE over the course of 2012."

VICKY REDWOOD, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"The minutes of November's UK MPC meeting echo the Inflation Report in suggesting that the Committee will extend QE further - although probably not until February. The vote showed that the new, lower set of inflation forecasts did not persuade any members to vote to increase the QE programme straight away, with the Committee voting unanimously to leave policy unchanged. But given that the extra purchases announced in October are not yet finished, that was not a surprise.

"Indeed, the minutes pointed out that market capacity rules out speeding up the monthly rate of purchases. Admittedly, not all members seem entirely convinced more QE will be needed, judging that the risks to inflation around the target were balanced. But others thought that the Inflation Report forecasts mean that "a further expansion of the asset purchase programme might well become warranted in due course."

"It doesn't look like more QE will be announced in December, as some had speculated -- the minutes echo Mervyn King's comments at last week's press conference that it was worth waiting both to check both that inflation starts to fall as forecast and to assess the impact of the asset purchases undertaken so far. However, more QE in February still looks very likely."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"I was a little bit surprised. I thought we'd see some dissenting votes from Adam Posen and perhaps one other for more QE.

"There was such a big undershoot of the central projection for inflation in the November Inflation Report, and a big downward revision of growth since August, that we thought that would mean there was a dissenting vote.

"The conclusion is they're less dovish than expected, and you can almost rule out (more QE) in December, and I think the probability of more QE January has been reduced significantly.

"Policywise, there's maybe greater clarity in the sense that February is now looking more likely and anything before February is much less likely."

(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)