LONDON Britain is being affected by the turmoil in the eurozone, its main trading partner, the Treasury said on Wednesday, responding to a cut in growth forecasts from the Bank of England.

"Today's Bank of England report reiterates that the UK economy is not immune from the problems faced by its trading partners, in particular in the Euro zone," a Treasury spokesman said.

"The Government is doing all it can to protect the UK economy and make sure that it remains a relative safe haven in the face of international instability and uncertainty, whilst also putting in place the longer term conditions needed for strong and sustainable growth."

(Reporting by Keith Weir)