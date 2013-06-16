LONDON The Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards, tasked with finding ways to reform Britain's banks, will this week publish its final recommendations following a near year-long inquiry.

Following are profiles of the 10 members of the commission.

ANDREW TYRIE, 56, CHAIRMAN (CONSERVATIVE PARTY POLITICIAN)

Tyrie heads the Banking Standards Commission and the Treasury Select Committee, which oversees the work of the finance ministry. Without ever having held a senior role in government Tyrie, known for his fierce scrutiny and political independence, has used his position to shape Britain's response to the global financial crisis and a string of banking scandals.

JUSTIN WELBY, 57, ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY

After a spell working in the oil industry during the 1980s, Welby joined the church, where he rose to become the spiritual head of the Anglican faith in 2012. A member of the upper chamber of British parliament, Welby has spoken about the need to break up banks into smaller regional lenders.

NIGEL LAWSON, 81, (CONSERVATIVE PEER)

One of the highest profile members of the commission, Lawson was elected to parliament in 1974 and went on to serve as chancellor in Margaret Thatcher's government between 1983 and 1989. Lawson has advocated a break-up of Royal Bank of Scotland and is equally outspoken on other issues. He has written a book outlining his scepticism over climate change and is the father of food writer Nigella Lawson and journalist Dominic Lawson.

MARK GARNIER, 50, (CONSERVATIVE PARTY POLITICIAN)

A former investment banker and fund manager, Garnier was elected to parliament in 2010 and also serves on the Treasury Select Committee. Garnier has spoken of his support for a uniform IT system across the industry.

SUSAN KRAMER, 62, (LIBERAL DEMOCRAT PEER)

An Oxford-educated former banker who worked for two decades in the United States at Continental Illinois Bank and Citicorp. Kramer was the Liberal Democrat candidate to be Mayor of London in 2000, losing to independent Ken Livingstone, before entering the Lords in 2011. Kramer has spoken of the need for greater competition within the industry.

ANDREW LOVE, 64, (LABOUR PARTY POLITICIAN)

Love serves on the Treasury Select Committee and was elected to parliament in 1997. He has been severely critical of payouts to past bank executives implicated in banking scandals.

PAT MCFADDEN, 48, (LABOUR PARTY POLITICIAN)

McFadden represents the opposition Labour party and is also a member of the committee that examines the work of the British finance ministry. McFadden has spoken of the need for banks to "pay the price" for their mistakes and return to lending. He is known to oppose a break-up of Royal Bank of Scotland.

JOHN MCFALL, 68, (LABOUR PEER)

McFall joined the upper chamber of parliament in 2010 after 23 years as an elected Labour politician - including a spell at the helm of the Treasury Select Committee during the financial crisis. McFall has advocated splitting banks into retail and investment institutions to reduce the risks for consumers.

JOHN THURSO, 59, (LIBERAL DEMOCRAT)

Eton-educated grandson of former Liberal leader Archibald Sinclair, he became the first hereditary peer to take his seat in the Lords, vacate it, and return to parliament as a member of the Commons. He once managed a Paris hotel and ran the company which owned spa group Champneys. Thurso has called for banks to better serve commerce and industry.

ANDREW TURNBULL, 68, (PEER)

A former head of the British civil service, Turnbull sits in parliament's upper chamber without political affiliation. Turnbull has used the commission's evidence session to cross examine banks on pay and bonuses as well as highlight the failings of Britain's financial regulatory structure. Turnbull has been deeply critical of the regulator's lack of action prior to the collapse of HBOS.

