LONDON The Bank of England has denied that it played any role in the decision by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to scrap a review of culture in the banking sector.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that an official at the central bank, Megan Butler, was a key figure overseeing plans by the FCA to drop the inquiry into whether banks had changed their working culture.

The newspaper cited information obtained from the FCA after a freedom of information request, and a separate internal document it had seen.

Improving standards of behaviour at banks has become a priority for regulators after they fined several lenders billions of pounds for trying to rig the Libor interest rate benchmark and currency markets.

Butler was seconded for a year to the FCA, starting last September. The FCA did not make its decision to scrap the review public until Dec. 31.

"The Bank of England had no influence or role in the Financial Conduct Authority's decision to drop its thematic review on culture and it would be wrong to suggest otherwise," the BoE said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The BOE said on Wednesday it would respond in the coming days to a freedom of information request it also received regarding the culture review decision.

Also on Wednesday Andrew Tyrie, chairman of parliament's Treasury Select Committee, asked the FCA's acting chief executive, Tracey McDermott, for copies of the documents referred to by the FT. The FCA said it would forward all the documents to the committee.

The FCA had already said that McDermott took the decision to scrap the review and that no other body played a part or exerted pressure on the watchdog.

"As Tracey has previously said, the FCA decision to not continue with the thematic review on culture was taken by her," the FCA reiterated on Tuesday evening, adding that any suggestion that influence had been exerted by the central bank or its Prudential Regulation Authority was untrue.

The FCA said in its 2015 business plan that it would conduct a review into banking culture but in December said it had been shelved after preliminary work showed that engaging with banks individually was a better way to improve conduct.

Last year British finance minister George Osborne called for a "new settlement" to end banker bashing and ousted Martin Wheatley, the hardline chief executive of the FCA, raising lawmaker concerns about political interference to soften supervision.

Osborne has said that he played no part in shelving the culture review.

McDermott will be questioned by the Treasury Select Committee on Jan. 20 about her decision to scrap the review.

Concerns about regulatory independence and a return to "light touch" supervision also emerged on Wednesday during a Treasury Select Committee hearing into the appointment of Tim Parkes as chairman of the Regulatory Decisions Committee.

Parkes's committee is an independent body within the FCA that upholds or rejects decisions by the watchdog's enforcement arm to fine or ban people from working in the sector for misconduct.

Parkes said his role was not to defend the FCA and that he had no hesitation in promoting his committee as robust and independent.

"Our job is to look at cases that are brought to us and deal with them on the evidence on which they are based, and not to take a view as to 'are we being too tough or too lenient on the banks?," Parkes told the members of parliament.

