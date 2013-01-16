LONDON Britain's plans to make banks ring-fence their retail operations from riskier areas has a better chance of succeeding if a threat of full separation is in place, the architect of the ring-fencing plan said.

The Independent Commission on Banking, headed by John Vickers, had recommended that UK banks shield retail operations from investment banking activities to help to avoid further taxpayer bailouts, but it stopped short of advocating total separation.

Britain was forced into a 65 billion pound double rescue of Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) in 2008.

Speaking to an influential panel of MPs on Wednesday, Vickers backed plans for the "electrification" of the ring-fence, enabling Britain's financial regulator to impose full separation if banks try to find ways around it.

"There is no cast-iron guarantee of any structural arrangement working effectively indefinitely without the right incentives and the right vigilance," Vickers told the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards.

"The proposals for electrification, I believe, would further reinforce the chance of ring-fencing working."

The banking standards commission has recommended that Britain's financial regulator be granted a "reserve power" enabling it to step in if banks are abusing the spirit of the ring-fence.

"I believe ring-fencing will work without reserve power, but there is an even higher likelihood of it working with the reserve power," Vickers said, adding that the proposal would need to be strong enough to stand up to legal challenge.

The commission is also considering recommending a radical overhaul of banks' IT systems with the creation of a central IT platform that would enable customers to retain their account details when they switch banks, thereby encouraging competition.

Banks oppose the plan, saying that it would be too expensive and complicated to implement.

"I suspect that those in the industry overstate the difficulties of getting to such a place, but it would clearly be a pretty costly exercise," Vickers said.

