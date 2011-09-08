The HSBC and the Barclays buildings are seen in the Canary Wharf business district, in East London May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON A commission probing reforms for banks should choose "tough but fair" measures to protect retail bank operations from riskier investment banking units, Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls told Reuters.

"I'm hoping they're going to come up with a tough ring-fence," Balls said on the sidelines of an event hosted by the "Which?" consumer affairs group.

"Something that is tough but fair ... but has to be in the best interests of the UK economy," Balls added Thursday.

The Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) will publish a final report on September 12 into proposed reforms for the industry, after banks got badly burnt during the credit crisis, resulting in the government part-nationalising Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Lloyds. (LLOY.L)

The ICB is expected to back protecting ordinary savers and customers by ring-fencing a bank's retail division from its investment banking or trading arms.

The ring-fencing approach would get lenders to form separate subsidiaries for different retail and investment banking operations while keeping the same parent holding company.

The ICB has also asked banks to hold more capital -- targeting core Tier 1 capital of 10 percent of risk-weighted assets -- and the overall impact of the reforms is set to hit banks' profits, which could make it harder for them to lend to businesses.

The main idea is to ensure that a bank's retail customers do not have to foot the bill if an investment banking arm gets into trouble -- as happened during the credit crisis -- by creating these barriers between the two divisions.

However, opinion is divided between politicians over the extent to which authorities should prevent banks from using capital in their retail arm to fund their investment bank.

Britain's "Big Four" banks -- Barclays (BARC.L), HSBC (HSBA.L) (0005.HK) and part-nationalised lenders RBS and Lloyds -- have consistently warned that excessively tough regulation could harm the UK economy.

Media reports have said that Prime Minister David Cameron wants to "water down" the ICB's proposals due to fears that overly tough reforms could hit an economy already under pressure from weak growth and fears of a new credit crisis.

Balls reiterated that he did not back a full split of a bank's retail and investment arms into two separate companies -- as suggested by Liberal Democrat Business Secretary Vince Cable.

However, he opposed plans in some political quarters to delay new legislation for the bank reforms, saying it would be wrong for authorities to "drag their feet" on the issue.

After the final ICB report is issued it will be up to the government -- through a Cabinet Committee on Banking chaired by Chancellor George Osborne -- to choose what to implement into law, probably starting late this year or early in 2012.

However, banks could have years to bring in the reforms, perhaps until 2019 for full implementation, after recent financial market turmoil and a deepening eurozone debt crisis raised fears about the impact of quicker change.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Matthew Lewis)